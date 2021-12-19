For the past six months, families have been receiving bonus payments of $250 to $300 for each child living in their household.
But the December payment American parents just received may be the last — unless Congress steps in to keep the program going.
As part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March — which regional Rep. Jim Banks and Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, all three Republicans, voted against — the existing federal child tax credit parents claim at tax time was increased in value from $2,000 to $3,000, with a extra $600 bonus for families with children under the age of 6.
Also, Congress enacted monthly payments for families with dependent children, paying out $300 per month for every child under the age of 6 and $250 for children age 6-17. Payments diminish for higher-income households, but the vast majority of households get the full amount.
Those monthly payments, however, were only authorized through the end of 2021.
Congressional Democrats have included an extension in those monthly payments as part of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending plan, which faces a fraught future with the Senate split 50/50 and with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin refusing to support the package at this time due to its cost.
Losing this program would be a blow for families and a loss for communities.
The extra money — direct stimulus payments and child credit support checks — lifted many households above the poverty line, with U.S. Census Bureau surveys also showing that the child credit payments had a positive effect in reducing food insecurity for children.
While critics have often complained that direct cash support is akin to “paying people not to work,” the child credit can actually help accomplish the opposite.
About two-thirds of Indiana households require child care during the day because all of the adults are working. Although some parents are able to lean on family members to watch their children while at work, many need to put their children into full- or part-time day care and that care comes at a large monthly expense.
Although $250 or $300 per month isn’t going to fully pay for day care, covering a week or two of child care costs allows an additional adult to re-enter the workforce and earn, even at minimum wages, an extra $1,250 for their household per month if they’re working full time. Many households would obviously earn more, as prevailing wages are significantly higher than the lousy Indiana $7.25 per hour minimum.
For example, a person facing an $200 per week child care cost may not view working as overly beneficial for the effort if they’re poised to net $400 in pay. But if the expense of working is reduced by $75 per week, that wider earnings margin may nudge more people toward working as opposed to providing child care themselves.
Defraying the cost of child care incentivizes adults to work, benefiting families and our economy pinched by an ongoing labor shortage.
Tying the monthly payments into the Build Back Better bill is a perilous move, because it’s abundantly clear that Republicans remain opposed to the big spending package on principle, regardless of what’s inside of it.
If Congress fails to get it passed via that legislation, Democrats should pull out this single provision as standalone legislation and put it before the assembly.
If Republicans — including our Hoosier delegates — want to deny cash payments to parents, let them go on the record as such in a roll-call vote.
But as this provision provides both direct benefit to families as well as indirect benefit to the U.S. economy, all lawmakers should step up to support continuing direct child credit payments for the foreseeable future.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(1) comment
It is never a good idea to discourage parents from raising their own children. Caregivers perform a valuable service, but are a weak second choice to a parent when it comes to child rearing. The economy will find a new equilibrium with a smaller workforce, just as it did during WWII when the workforce increased due to the influx of women entering it. Society, on the other hand, may take far longer to deal with the disintegration (end hopefully, reintegration) of the nuclear two-parent family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.