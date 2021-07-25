To the editor:
They say “It takes a village to raise a child,” meaning an entire community of people interacting with the child so they can grow in a safe and healthy environment.
Or what about “domestic violence” that speaks many languages and lives in many communities or any other crimes committed against the innocent.
I worked in the Noble County Court system for 13 years and saw, to the layperson, that the judicial language was nothing more than a foreign language. Those affected by evil minded people are called victims and they come in many ages and sizes, in some cases, even their family members are victims, paralyzed by the news. It’s the place that no one wants to wake up to. Most likely the victims are the continued recipients of such deplorable injustice that they hide within the walls of their home and mind, from the very village of people that want to help them. Speaking the truth becomes unthinkable so they retreat, blame, give up and learn to accept. Unseen. Just what the criminal wanted all alone!
Sadly, many families find themselves affected by such people and in a new world called the judicial system, that for many is just as scary as the crime committed.
There is help at churches and community centers, however, that requires the victim being open about what has or is happening to them, the unthinkable, right?
A “Victim's Advocate Program” is for people that, for whatever reason, find themselves needing help to understand the judicial process and language. It is a source of comfort, understanding, guidance and help. Someone that takes a genuine interest in their well being. The criminal process starts with an officer, detectives, prosecutor and judge, but until the sentencing hearing there is much that goes on that the victims and their family needs understanding and help with, programs that can be attended. That is the respected job of a “Victim's Advocate."
So, DeKalb County, why do we not have a Victim's Advocate Program for the hurting people of DeKalb? I have seen with my own eyes the caring person who does it in Noble County. It’s past time to have this program here too! Let's make some noise, so any family finding themselves needing help and schooled in the court process, while being the victims, need only ask the prosecutors office for such a person to follow along in their court case.
Let's give the victims the dignity they so deserve for coming forward!
Christine Frymier
Auburn
