The new “talkie” machines have arrived and are being installed at the Strand Theatre in downtown Kendallville. Practically all of the wiring for the amplifiers has been completed and before many days the entire apparatus will be ready for an official test. Just when the first presentation of a “talkie” will be offered Strand patrons, Mgr. Chandler was unable to state.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.