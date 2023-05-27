90 years ago
• Parishioners of Immaculate Conception church in Kendallville, will gather to celebrate, in a fitting manner, the tenth anniversary of the dedication of their new church, located at the corner of Diamond and Oak streets. A frame building had been in use from 1866 until 1922. Owing to the rapid growth in membership in just a few years, it was decided to build a brick church. The building committee headed by the Rev. Robert Halpin, formed the plans and in the fall of 1922, the corner stone of the new church was laid. The building was completed early the next year and on Memorial Day 1923, the beautiful building was dedicated.
