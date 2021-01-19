To the editor:
This is a response to the letter about election fraud.
First, I was very disappointed with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. This is a black eye for Trump supporters, putting them in the same class as the BLM and Antifa rioters of 2020. Thanks to the tens of thousands of peaceful protesters who did not storm the Capitol building.
I respectfully disagree with the Jan. 7 News Sun opinion article by Robert Neilson. He stated: "Voter fraud was based on bogus allegations” and indicated any challenge to the election was a “political coup.” He also said: "history will not forget those who carried on this charade of overturning an election.”
Unless one is living in a cave, there are plenty of reasons to question this election. The question might be how much fraud is acceptable — 1%, 5% or 10%? Maybe the goal should be zero fraud. We have seen several individual elections decided by 1% or less. Sadly, the evidence of any and how much fraud will come too late.
Mr. Neilson, history will not forget the four years Democrats spent trying to overthrow and remove the legitimate elected President Trump. Just make up a bogus Russian dossier, add several partisan FBI and CIA agents and the race is on for impeachment. Was it 30 or 40 million taxpayer dollars wasted on these made up schemes?
Keeping with the Democrats' party theme of “never let a crisis go to waste,” COVID was the answer. This pandemic allowed many state governors and election boards to bypass their state constitution voting laws. Only elected state representatives can change voting laws, according to both state and federal constitutions. However, the COVID emergency was made to order for mail-in voting and fraud. Presidents Obama and Carter in the past have stated mail-in voting was prone to fraud.
Without a nonpartisan investigation, the Biden presidency will have a cloud of illegitimacy. Unlike Pelosi and Schumer's lapdogs, I was encouraged to see a few Republican senators and representatives willing to question several state election certifications. Lawmakers from several states asked Congress for time and an audit to review questionable vote issues. One would think the Democrats' hair was on fire even to suggest a 10-day delay to find the truth. Those few Republicans were actually listening to the concerns of a large number of witnesses and poll watchers. Many of these poll watchers signed affidavits and could go to jail for lying if their statements were found to be false.
The election was over when states allowed the normal established state voting laws to be overridden due to COVID. Just a side note here, statistically with proper precaution, in-person voting poses little to no COVID risk. A recent survey indicated 47% of voters believed the election was rigged. States must fix this before the next election. All mail-in voting should require an address, a signed voter request to receive a ballot and a signed affidavit why you cannot vote in person. Ballots sent to all registered voters in a state, without a voter request, is asking for fraud. Recently California (after being sued) had to remove 1.5 million dead or non-resident voters from their rolls. How many other states have not cleaned up their voter rolls? Democrats are opposed to voter ID requirements, how ignorant is that? Throw away your ID and see how far you get in this country.
Trump conceded the election, but the fraud is still there. Check video “show us the ballots” at: everylegalvote.com. I look forward to the Biden White House. To my Democrat friends: “ I told you so!”
Mike Campbell
Avilla
