A new report shows that Indiana ranks among eight states applying the strictest rules to fight the coronavirus.
Some Hoosiers might read that and grumble.
We believe Hoosiers should say: “God bless Gov. Eric Holcomb and the experts who are advising him.”
In even better news, the states surrounding us — Ohio, Michigan and Illinois — also are among the eight states going all-out to safeguard their citizens’ health. That surely should work in our favor.
Politico.com compiled a list of states that have banned large gatherings, closed nonessential businesses, limited restaurants to take-out service and ordered people to stay home except for essential trips.
Indiana counts as one of only eight states that have taken all of those steps.
We should be grateful to have a governor who is willing to take bold action to save lives, without worrying if it will be popular.
Last week, Holcomb clearly indicated that he will listen to the advice of doctors — not politicians or opinion polls.
Holcomb will need more courage in the days ahead. People are going to look at the very fortunate coronavirus statistics in northeast Indiana and see them as a sign that we can relax.
The Fort Wayne area, with about one-third the population of the Indianapolis area, is reporting less than 5% as many cases of COVID-19 as our capital city.
Soon, you’re going to hear people telling us those numbers mean we can let down our guard.
A better conclusion is that we should continue the safe practices that have spared us so far.
It’s crazy to think we are different from people downstate, with better immune systems or some other magical protection.
Only a few weeks ago, the worst-hit areas of our nation didn’t have many COVID-19 cases, either.
Some experts say it’s just a matter of time — it’s inevitable that the coronavirus will strike hard in our little corner of America.
If we go back to business as usual too soon, they’re sure to be right.
After a couple weeks of staying home, northeast Indiana residents will become bored and anxious for a return to normal. We have to fight that urge.
We should vow to make Indiana a leader in stopping the rapid spread of the virus.
We’re a state that takes pride in supporting our police, firefighters, emergency medics and medical teams. Now is the time to prove it. Listen to their pleas for us to do everything we can to stay healthy. That will reduce the danger to them and make their jobs more manageable.
If you find yourself feeling resentful about changing your routine, think about this:
Nearly 80 years ago, our parents and grandparents interrupted their lives to fight World War II, saving our nation and world. They took long, monotonous voyages on troop ships. They lay in foxholes in freezing Europe and slogged through steamy jungles in the Pacific, always facing the threat of deadly gunfire. They did not have HBO to take their minds off their grim situations.
If the “Greatest Generation” could do that, we can endure a few weekends confined to our homes, blessed with more comforts and entertainment than any generation in history. It’s a very small price to pay.
It’s our turn to save America. Hoosiers, let’s show we can stand a little hardship of our own.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
