To the Editor:
Mike Ley is the best choice for mayor of Auburn. I knew after my first date with Mike that he was a very special guy! At the time we met he was the Administrator for the Building Planning Development Department for the City of Auburn. I knew little about the job of a building inspector, but I recognized he was knowledgeable about building codes and talked a language foreign to me.
He was recruited early in our married life to serve on a six-member national committee responsible for writing and approving certification exam questions for all building inspectors across the country. He serves on this committee today. This means Auburn has a mayor who remains an expert in building code and regulation and serves as a resource to the building department staff. How fortunate we are!
Mike is a hard worker and has been from childhood. He was raised by Christian parents on a farm with eight siblings. This is where his faith journey began, and his work ethic was groomed. He learned by “doing” and that is his approach to everything in life. I have felt blessed to be married to a man who can fix anything (doesn’t mean I’m always first in line) and has an appetite to continually learn. He has demonstrated this as mayor by taking the opportunity to work alongside employees in their departments. He wants to know firsthand what works well and where the challenges may be. He wants to know what the work entails. You have seen multiple examples of this throughout Mike’s first term as he helps with city clean-up, paints the city water tower, or repairs a city water main, all to best understand the actual work being done by city departments.
Mike cares about the citizens of Auburn. He has a heart for the downtrodden and gives his time, talents, and personal resources to address dire situations our citizens face. He will always offer to lend a hand. That’s just who he is. Mike is a person of perseverance and principle. He can make exceedingly tough decisions. These decisions are not made hastily or without thorough consideration.
We need a mayor who doesn’t prioritize popularity over doing the right thing for the greater good. Mike is that mayor. Auburn has progressed during Mike’s first term. All you need to do is look around. We have a community that is growing, developing, and improving. We are envied. I hear this when accompanying Mike to events outside the city.
With all that Mike has done in this community through our construction company, the boards he has served on, all the volunteer activities he has spearheaded and been a part of, nothing compares to the love he has for this community. His greatest joy is serving you. I am proud to cast my vote for Mike Ley for mayor on May 2nd and I hope you will join me and do the same.
Sara Ley
Auburn
