To the editor:
The impeachment of Mr. Trump is not trying to overthrow an election. Mr. Trump has clearly stated that he welcomes Russian, Chinese and Ukrainian interference in our electoral process.
Mr. Trump and the (grand cult of Trump) Old Party is currently aiding and abetting foreign influence in our election! We need to put the "United" back into the United States and the capitol G back into the Grand Old Party to defend our nation!
Rep. Jim Bank’s elaboration on the impeachment of Mr. Trump on 20 December 2019 is a tragic commentary of an authoritarian, hateful, lying, self-serving Trump culture that has sucked the GOP into subservience. What insanity drives Mr. Banks to flee from his oath of office? What possible retreat will open up before the GOP, while Mr. Trump is driving our nation into a “cold” civil war that only serves our adversaries' interests? It is terribly sad that the GOP is only concerned with their shameful re-election, but facts are facts, and history will be written according to the facts! Mr. Bank’s has chosen his personal interests over the defense of our nation. Mr. Bank’s should resign immediately and stop hiding behind the polls of uninformed voters to save his cushy job.
Sen. Braun’s current position to acquit Trump based on “… everything I know so far …” is also ignorant of the facts! A dangerous precedent will be set when you cede your constitutional responsibilities to your re-election. The GOP has the power to stop the foreign interference that Mr. Trump so desires! Sen. Braun, please defend our nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic by voting for all national security advisors (past and present) to serve as a witness in removing Mr. Trump from office! This is the only way to stop this tragic self-imposed destruction of our nation.
Sen. Young’s silence offers a glimmer of hope for his oath of office and our nation.
To all of our spiritual brothers and sisters: Mr. Trump has never sought forgiveness or redemption for his multitude of sins, it is not in his nature, he will continue to suffer, in this life and after.
Ken Holden
LaOtto
