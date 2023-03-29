To the Editor:
It is my immense pleasure to endorse Mr. Dave Clark as the next mayor of Auburn, Indiana.
Dave has been actively involved in Auburn for the last several years that I have known him. He values our town, its history, local businesses, and last, but not least, our school district. I got to know Dave Clark as a parent of a student in my classroom. His active role in his daughter’s education is unmatched. On one occasion, he helped his daughter build an elaborate space project. Mackenzie had a vision for a really cool project and he helped her make it happen. (And I can assure you that after 30 years in a classroom, I can tell who does the project. Dave found a balance of guidance while NOT doing it for his daughter.) I have also seen the passion Dave has for hosting exchange students. Not only does he love bringing kids to our community, but he makes them a part of his family with his wife, Aimee.
Another time, all of the teachers in our building received a gift card from him thanking us for what we do. And most recently, after tearing apart a float he made for the local parade, he remembered that space unit from 6th grade and donated a huge home-made rocket to my classroom. I know that Dave has also volunteered in the schools the last several years teaching Jr. Achievement. The JA mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.
Why are these examples so important and what does it have to do with being mayor?
Dave’s ability to relate to young people will encourage their involvement in our community. It is imperative to get them involved. In addition, I believe he will bring changes that will have the ability to relate well to not only Millennials, but the Gen Y, Z and Alphas. It is vital to reach these kids and give them a reason to want to stay (and/or come back after college) to Auburn. This could be through business opportunities, better housing/apartment options that will appeal to their needs, and most importantly, to have a voice at the table.
From working at a large industry to breaking out as an entrepreneur and starting his real
estate business, Dave has experience in dealing with different aspects of business. And
finally, for 12 years, he has served as a volunteer firefighter. Anyone that is willing to put his life on the line for others speaks volumes of their character.
I am proud to say that Dave Clark is an honest, hard-working man in our community and I believe he has all the qualifications required to be our next mayor of Auburn, Indiana!
Shelly Kennedy
Auburn
