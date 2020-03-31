To the editor:
They are here — so many on the front lines for us all during these days of uncertainty, worry, disbelief, confusion, pain, need … and in our agency’s case, this includes our staff and DART drivers, and for the time being as public transit is considered essential, we are following our schedule of limited service.
We are humbled by those who step up and to the extent of their power/ability are there for so many and especially our healthcare workers; who with fortitude and a incredible spirit of commitment accept and deliver the lifesaving services so critical to our world’s well being. We wish we had the words to adequately thank our everyday heroes from the dozens of “walks of life,” including those who are isolated and confined to their homes but do so with grace, strength and hope for the day we can dispel this “new normal.”
To our DeKalb County family, to our world family, there is a brighter tomorrow, and as we each keep in mind by our actions the good of the masses, we will weather this cruel storm.
Note: We heard recently a plea from a World War II Veteran we felt worth passing on: “We went to war for you, we are now asking you during this war on this invisible enemy for everyone to follow the directions of our government and health care experts for the good of all.”
All at the DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Center/DART
Auburn
