High Fives
Regarding the April 17 column “Easter a reminder of the importance of unconditional love” by Steve Garbacz, a reader wrote: “Steve ... our family and friends have lived through your same experience. Everyone is just living the life they were handed. I often wonder when people are so hateful, if their life is so perfect they have time to criticize others.” The first sentence of the column was, “Today is Easter, and in the spirit of the holiday and needing a column for this week’s page, I thought what better time than now to write about ... LGBTQ+ people.”
High five to the city of Kendallville, which officially dedicated its McCray Solar Power Generation Facility on Wednesday. The solar field will help generate about 85% of the annual electricity used by the next-door wastewater treatment plant, and turned a brownfield site into a location for green energy.
High five to the town of Rome City and city of Auburn, both of which received Next Level Trails grants allowing them to expand multi-use paths in their community and continue to build the nextwork of trails in northeast Indiana.
High fives to Kendallville, Auburn, Noble County, LaGrange County and Steuben County for receiving Community Crossings grant awards this past week. The state program, which offers up to $1 million to communities per year, allows local governments a prudent way to tackle more road maintenance projects each year. For communities that applied and weren’t funded or that didn’t apply at all, we encourage them to seek grant funds in the fall disbursment.
High five to Sen. Mike Braun, who was in northeast Indiana Friday visiting local businesses. While we’d like to see the senator stop and hold a public event with constituents, not just Republicans and business leaders. Having the senator in the counties checking out economic conditions and listening to the needs of business owners is a start.
