90 years ago
• Most of the employees at the Flint & Walling Mfg. Company are taking an enforced vacation the remainder of the week, the result of a bearing burning out on the Allis-Chalmers engine at the power plant. The accident occurred at 4:30 o’clock, just a half hour before closing time. Except for the office force and some of the employees in the shipping room, all departments are closed. An expert engine man from the Allis-Chalmers company at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been sent here and will make the repairs as rapidly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.