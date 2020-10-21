To the editor:
Letters titled, “America deserves better than Trump” and “Trump has placed our country in a terrible and painful situation.” Written by never-Trumpers. Why do they want America to be a socialist country?
The following are promises made and kept by President Trump:
1. Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
2. Highest employment rate in American history.
3. Median household income hit highest ever recorded.
4. Veterans unemployment reached the lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
5. Signed biggest tax cut package and reforms in history.
6. Record number of regulations eliminated.
7. Providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans.
8. Signed Right to Try legislation.
9. Signed VA Choice and Accountability Act.
10. United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
11. Established Space Force, 6th branch of the armed forces.
12. Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico trade deal to replace NAFTA.
13. Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Israel signed agreement. Former Secretary of State John Kerry said it would never happen, without Palestine joining, too. How wrong he is!
Instead of constant degrading, because of your dislike for President Trump (so what), give credit where credit is due, for all President Trump has done for the United States of America.
First case of (diagnosis) coronavirus Jan. 21, 2020. President Trump stopped all flights from China Jan. 31, 2020. Stopped flights from European countries Feb. 8, 2020. Now, nine months later, three vaccines being tested for distribution (safely).
Who is holding up 2nd stimulus bill? (Yes.) Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in House!
Election Nov. 3, 2020, will decide if America remains a capitalist America or a socialist America. Believe it or not!
Marilyn Carr
Auburn
