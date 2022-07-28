To the Editor:
We are writing in regard to the Republican proposal for the suspension of sales tax on utilities from Aug. 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023.
We are citizens of Auburn. We are retired and live on fixed incomes.
I went back and looked at our utility bills for the past seven months. This would include December ’21 utility usage through June ’22 utility usage. I thought this was a fair summary since different seasons of the year (and thus varying utility usage) are incorporated.
For our house in Auburn (built in 2005), our sales taxes for those seven months were:
• City of Auburn — Electric = $19.45 (Ave. of $2.78/mon.
• City of Auburn — Water = $14.00 (Ave. of $2.00/mon.
• NIPSCO — Natural Gas = $60.05 (Ave. $8.58/mon.
• City of Auburn AES (internet) = Ave. of $0.56/mon.
In total, we have paid $13.92/month in sales tax for these four utilities.
During the 12 months of the proposed suspension of sales tax, the amount we would likely pay in utility sales tax would be approximately $167.04.
We oppose the Republican proposal to suspend the sales tax on utilities!
We support Gov. Holcomb’s proposal to return $250 to each taxpayer from our state’s surplus! He is correct in providing fast, immediate relief to Hoosier taxpayers. He is correct in trusting Hoosier taxpayers to use the refund in ways that most benefit their family budget and expenses, whether it is for utility costs (that keep rising), auto fuel costs (that are a result of the president’s manipulation of the market), or the day-to-day expenses of life (food, clothing, school supplies, etc.) He is correct in understanding that the surplus came as a result of taxing Hoosiers, and that the money rightly needs to be returned to them, as state law directs.
The Republican proposal ignores these facts. The Republican proposal is greedy and keeps what rightfully belongs to the taxpayers. The Republican proposal is no relief at all. It drags this relief process out for a year. The Republicans seem to ignore the reality that, as Hoosier taxpayers spend the relief that Governor Holcomb proposes, sales tax revenue will come back into the state’s coffers. The Republican proposal is small compared to the governor’s and generates no further tax income for the state. The Republican proposal seems to dole out funds to too many special interests. The Republican proposal makes it clear to taxpayers that, once the government gets your money, you’ll never see it again — no matter what the politicians promise or what the state law says! The Republican proposal is just another political move, no better than the Democrat’s proposal to suspend the gasoline tax. Basically, we feel lied to and deceived by our elected legislative officials.
As a Republican household, we are embarrassed by this Republican proposal. We support Gov. Holcomb’s proposal and strongly encourage you to stand with him and Hoosier taxpayers (like us) and to oppose this greedy, political proposal of your fellow Republicans in the Indiana State Senate.
James Elsner
Auburn
