To the editor:
Sometimes a thank you is just not enough to express our gratitude to our community for their generous donations to Shop with a COP. So I will share a little more about our day. As the bustling of shopping progressed and shopping lines were being rung up, a child was standing by the register. Her smile, beaming, as she quietly looked over her haul of clothes and colored pencils. I learned that as the girl shopped, she exclaimed several times “This is the best day of my life!”
Some may say the Spirit of Christmas was in our midst. I’m confident God was in our midst reflecting from a little girl, the joy that Christmas was truly meant to bring.
A special thank you to the DeKalb County deputies, the Indiana Conservation officers, the Indiana State Troopers, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, The Shifters, all donors throughout the year, The Backpack Ladies, the cashiers and most of all, to all the kids that made our 2021 Christmas Shop with a COP a memorable day!
Merry Christmas!
Sheriff Dave Cserep
DeKalb County
