To the Editor:
Ed Benbow and the late Doug Fites were the first two administrators I met when I drove to Auburn from Lexington, Kentucky, to apply for a teaching position with the DeKalb Central School System. During two separate interviews, I shared stories of those early years growing up in a small town in upstate Illinois, and the high school teacher who instilled a love for literature and the written word. I described those subsequent years at the university with all those English courses which finally culminated in a teaching certificate.
Yet, it wasn't until that last semester of college, when I was required to complete the student teaching course in an actual high school classroom, that the passion for my chosen profession was born. And, for those first 16 years before coming to Auburn, that love for teaching only grew. When I eventually met the late Dr. J.R.Watson, I told him my years of experience had given me a good foundation, but I needed more on-the-job training and further academic exposure to become the teacher I knew I could be. I assured the superintendent that if he would provide the opportunity, I would not only strive for the excellence that he demanded, but that the community expected, and the students required.
Shortly after I was hired to teach English in the DeKalb Central School System, I learned there was another certified applicant who had also applied for the same position. The difference between the two of us was 16 years of experience. Now, if those years of actual on-the-job training assured Dr. Watson and the Board of Education that I was the better choice to teach 180 young people per day at DHS, doesn't it stand to reason that 4 years of on-the-job experience qualifies Mike Ley to be the better candidate for mayor of the entire community of Auburn? From the earliest years when he was mentored by Mayor Norm Rohm, receiving direct insight into the intricate aspects of that office, to this current date when he himself holds that position, Mike has drawn from a long list of past civic and governmental experiences to assure the people of Auburn that he is the better choice. He, too, is asking for the opportunity to strive for the excellence that his constituents expect and that he knows he can provide. Experience is its own teacher. It gives any leader the confidence to act on what is right even when it is unpopular or when it occurs in the face of adversity. Electing Mike Ley provides continuity to the office of mayor which can initially be overwhelming to any leader. History has proven this, especially for those who have been elected to the highest office in the land.
At 2:30 p.m. CST, on 23 November 1963, Lyndon Johnson took the oath of office on Air Force One to become the 36th President of the United States. During that tragic flight back to Washington D. C., Johnson became overwhelmed by the horrible events of Kennedy's assassination and the sudden thrust into the highest office in the nation. That night at 7:10 p.m., he called former President Dwight D. Eisenhower to ask for private counsel at such a stressful and chaotic moment in American history. Even though they had sat on opposite sides of the political aisle and had disagreed over many governmental policies, it was Ike's experience that prompted Johnson to reach out only hours after becoming the Head of State and ask for advice. Johnson's memoirs further document the numerous occasions he called Eisenhower for his experienced voice on national matters or on the Vietnam War.
Just as it was those 11 additional years in the classroom at DeKalb High School that provided me the opportunity to become a master teacher, so Mike Ley is asking for four more years to fulfill his vision for Auburn. Much has been accomplished during his first term as mayor; yet, continuity is required to bring current projects to fruition. Mike Ley brings to the table 17 years of direct involvement in this community. Mike is asking for four more years. A vote for Mike Ley is a vote for excellence through experience.
Barbara Metelko
Auburn
