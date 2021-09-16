To the editor:
On Aug. 28 and 29, 48 golfers got together at Lake James Country Club to play in a golfing event in memory of and to celebrate the life of Gary Shippy. This was the 8th year of the outing that benefits donations to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
This group of individuals and businesses have helped raise over $40,000 for cancer services in this eight year period. This past year 2021 event raised $12,000 for the cause. Also, recognized is Ron Kock, a former participant of the outing and dear friend to all involved.
I would like to give a big thank you to all sponsors and donors of this event:
Mary Schoenemann in memory of Bob, Ester and John Corbat; Custer Grain — Kevin, Todd and Curt; Mike Hostetler; 7th Street Bar & Grill — Jack, Justin and Bailey; Dan and Deb Oberlin; Harmony Outdoor — the Harter family; Community State Bank; Low Bobs — Stephanie; Blevins Builders; Frank and Sandy Shoener; Hoham Feed; Deiderich Storage; Byler Lane Winery; Dynamic K9 — Kristen; Andy Dircksen; Ladd Engineering — Gary Ladd; Tom Crist; Bob Petcoff; Autumn Ridge Golf Course — Jeff Shumaker; Cherry Hill Golf Course — Justin Shippy; Jerry Shroads — Ben Davis; Class of 1973 Garrett High School — Tim and Karen Wheeler, Holly Carpenter, Joyce Werner, Kathy Kock, Randy McIntosh, Denny Smith, Randy Surfus, Tim Letizia, JoEllen Guertis; Class of 1974 Garrett High School — Paul Surfus, Mark Barcus, Randy Miller, Kim Shumway, Mike Esselburn, Tony Blomeke; TFC Canopy — Gary Henderson, Charlie Summers; Bill Yoder Sales; Saylor Technical Products — Doug Mueller; Ned and Bev Shippy; Dan Greene; Jeff Seiss; Sherm Lewis; Susie Shippy; Garrett State Bank; Kim Dove — Indiana Golf Advertising; Mark Steigmeyer; Kathy, Aaron, Alex and Adam Kock; Michelle, Justin, Alex and Casse Shippy; Joe Youngblood; Babcat Inc. of Fort Wayne — Buddy.
Also, a big thank you to all individuals that participated in the golf outing and auction. Players include Kim Oster, Tony Surfus, Jim Murray, Tom Murray Sr. and Jr., Kurt Richards, Billy Andree, Dennis Rockey, Brett Ratcliff, Pop Ratcliff, Tyler Shippy, Greg Grubb, Doug Coleman, Gary Henderson, Dave Casper, Brooke Vandezande, Sam Kaughman, Barry Ault, Brock Deiderich, Spencer Deiderich, Bobby Deiderich, Ron Blotkamp, Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus, Sherm Lewis, John Charles, Greg Heal, Jed Feagler, Mark Feagler, Jr., Kennedy, Tyson Seiss, Alex Simmons, Phil Getting, Grant Surfus, Randy Miller, Mike Esselburn, Charlie Summers, Frank Shoener, Justin Shippy, Jim Vogel, Kim Dove, Brad Johnson, Matt Faber, Mark Steigmeyer, Kraig Kelham, Darren Peters, Tom Shephard and Scott Pheiffer.
And, finally, a special thanks to Dave Demske and the Lake James Country Club for all their help and service.
Gregg Shippy
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.