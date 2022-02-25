To the editor:
It is a shame that we can't feel safe to let our pet outside without the fear of them being shot. I live on Big Otter Lake and the people that live over the hill are shooting off guns with no regard to the people around them. This area is all residential with children and pets. There have been complaints to the police of them shooting after dark and for hours. But of course there is nothing that can be done.
We worry about a stray bullet going through a home or hitting one of our pets. Our dogs are in fenced yards and have access to the side of the property where the shooting is happening. As soon as one shot is fired, my dogs are scared and will shake for the entire time the gun shots are happening and a time after. My neighbors have the same problem with their dogs.
A few of us have cats that are indoor/outdoor pets. My daughter's cat is one that has been an indoor/outdoor for two years. He stays right in our surrounding area and he is very friendly. Like anyone he enjoys walking around and enjoying the outdoors. He comes in most every night and will go in and out of the house all day long.
Well, our worst fears have happened. My daughter's cat came home four weeks ago dragging his front leg. At first we didn't know what happened but when we took him to the vet the x-ray showed a bullet in his neck. The bullet went through his shoulder and shattered his femur and just short of hitting his artery. The vet said that it was meant to be a kill shot and was aimed for the heart but hitting the bone deflected it to his neck.
All due to heartless people that thought it would be fun to kill an innocent pet. I know that there are people out there that will say that it was just a cat and shouldn't be such a big deal. Well, he is a member of our family so it is a big deal. He is sweet, calm, laid back, and doesn't cause any problems, just likes to enjoy the outside, and his life will never be the same.
To the ones that shot our cat, you had no right to shoot a cat or any other animal in our neighborhood. These are all pets and family members to someone. There are many gun ranges in the area where they can take their weapons but our pets and children only have our neighborhood to enjoy the outside. It is such a shame that the parents that live in the home over the hill would allow their younger male family members and friends to shoot weapons in the neighborhood. They have lived here for as many years as most of us and have no respect for keeping our quiet, calm and safe neighborhood. Now with their cold-hearted actions and lack of law enforcement help, we live in fear for our pets and fear a possible stray bullet hitting ourselves or loved ones. I normally don't wish ill will on anyone, but to those who shot our Jiji, I hope karma comes back to you with a vengeance. There is a special place in the afterlife for people like you.
Barbara Draggoo
Fremont
