To the editor:
I recently came across this quote by Mark Sanborn, "Anyone, anywhere, can make a positive difference."
I wanted to take a moment can congratulate a few individuals that have worked on making a positive difference in our community and now are representing us in leadership roles.
Lucas Straw was recently named to be on the Auburn Main Street Board of Directors. I serve with Lucas in other organizations and I am looking forward to the impact that he is going to have as a member of the Main Street Board and bringing progressive ideas into our community. Lucas has a passion for our downtown and bringing more people to it.
Last week Logan Zuber was appointed to be on the Parks and Recreation Board. Although many are sad that Janet Canino lost her appointment and the manner she did, we are excited to see Logan being appointed to this as well. I have had the opportunity to get to know Logan in the last year and he has many great ideas and is constantly thinking what is best for the growth in our area.
The last person I want to congratulate is Andrea Kern. I have known Andrea for many years and am very excited for her new job as the Director of Auburn Main Street. Andrea has worked hard to gain much knowledge on main streets and building them up and I know she will take all that knowledge and bring a positive and progressive opportunity to our community. Andrea and her family are passionate about our community and I know that that same passion will shine through in this new opportunity for her.
What do all three of these individuals have in common? They are all part of a new generation of leaders that are coming up with new skills and talents to benefit the organizations they work for, our local business' and our community. The next few years will be exciting for our community as a new generation begins to share their gifts to continue to build Auburn into an outstanding place to live and raise your children. Thank you to everyone in this new generation of leaders who takes the opportunity to sacrifice your time and talents to build this town up!
John Davis
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.