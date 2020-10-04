To the editor:
I grew up near Brighton, Indiana, and the letter from Tom Swihart on 9-26-20 was deeply troubling to me. What are we as a community and country coming to? Tom points out that simply for exercising his freedom of expression and allowing his son to place a Biden-Harris sign in his yard, someone veered 15 feet at least into his yard and ran the sign over! The drive-by harassment continues.
Tom admits struggling with the realization that the community has changed. Sadly, it is my opinion that this is not a Greenfield Township, LaGrange County thing. Nor is it a case of a bad apple. These behaviors/attitudes are a growing Indiana and national problem in my view. This loss of decorum, mutual respect, civility: What are we willing to tolerate as a society?
Tom states that he is a Democratic candidate for LaGrange County Council, and I am very supportive of his candidacy. I know him, his parents and family. He holds values that I endorse and I’m sure he wants the best for all constituents in this community. So I urge everyone to be sure you’re registered, then get out your vote by mail or in person!
It is urgent we citizens participate in and demand a stable election process that encourages all to vote, never mind the noise! I know this is a Red state, but I urge people to be independent-minded and not pull the lever on a straight party vote (a growing trend). Take the time to research what the candidates stand for, be informed, and vote for good people on both sides. And let’s stop poisoning the atmosphere by demonizing others based on their political alignment. Hello Facebook/Twitter.
I have asked for an absentee ballot, yet verified that I can hand deliver it in a timely manner to the Clerk’s Office at the Court House. If my only option becomes do it in person, then I will crawl, if necessary, from Oliver Lake to the Lutheran Church near Wolcottville.
Paul Lauver
Wolcottville
