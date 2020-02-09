25 years ago
• Angola and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital officials will be meeting later this week in an effort to iron out procedures for providing safety during helicopter ambulance landings and takeoffs at the hospital. Cameron President Dennis Knapp and Angola Mayor Bill Selman scheduled the meetings after the Angola Common Council Fire Committee on Monday night suggested Cameron handle safety or the city bill patients who are flown out of the hospital.
