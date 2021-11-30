A tribute to Meg Zenk: She was kind, compassionate, visionary
To the editor:
Meg Zenk was the executive cirector of the Heimach Center for many years and saw it grow to the agency it is today that helps this community’s residents find answers they need, as their lives change. This becomes an issue as folks go into their senior years.
Meg passed away recently and will be missed by not only her family, but by the many friends she had.
She was kind and compassionate. When someone came into the center with a need, she was never too busy to take time with them to offer advice or find where an answer in this area could be found.
She attracted staff in the office and drivers on DART Transportation that reflected her interest in people and the desire to be of help, as well.
Through the years she and the Board of Directors worked to add services, social functions and enlarge exercise and pool activities that many clients enjoy. In these activities people have made friends and enjoy each other.
DART Transportation is a big part of the services she brought to light. Rarely can one travel the streets of any town in DeKalb County and not see a DART van. We are able to help those without transportation to meet many of their needs. This service a few years ago became public transportation and allowed the transporting of all ages.
The Expos and Health Fairs have been helpful for information on services available to the many attendees. We had huge rummage sales and Christmas bazaars with many attending. With the COVID issues, it was a disappointment to her to not have some of the activities we have enjoyed. May they be resumed soon.
Meg retired a little less than a year ago and planned to give some guidance to our new director, Tracy Bell. She got to do just a little of that before her illness.
Heimach Center Board of Directors
Mary Jo Deihl
