To the editor:
Please thank and patronize our 2019 CEF golf sponsors!
The sixth annual golf outing for Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana, Northeast Indiana Chapter, was a great success and we are grateful to the golfers, sponsors, donors and many volunteers who made this possible.
Held at Zollner Golf Course, the event raised funds that will be used to share the Gospel with children and disciple them in the Word of God. By patronizing the following, you can join us in thanking them for their support: A & D Specs, AgriLabs Inc., Dr. Jonathan Alley DO, Ambassador Enterprises, Andrews & Shipe LLC Tax and Accounting, Beacon Credit Union, Taylor Beaty, Bill’s Pro Towing & Repair, Steve and Patty Bireley, Booth-Rose-Krebs Real Estate, Bradley Overhead Door, Budreau State Farm Insurance, Bob and Cindy Burkhardt, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Classic City Body & Paint, Credent Wealth Management, Coldwell Banker R.W.G. Kirk Kohart, Color Master, Compassion Pregnancy Center of Northern Indiana, Dan and Diane Cooper, Corkle Auto Sales, Countryside Towing, Covington Box & Pkg., Croxton & Roe Insurance and Culligan of Kendallville.
Also, Diggin & Dozin, Dunham Motor Sales, Duraclean Specialists, Ervin Graphics, Fairview Missionary Church, Farmers State Bank, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Frito-Lay, Graber Drywall, H & S Machine, Heartland Global Services, Hydrotech Building Solutions, Indiana Farm Bureau, Innovators Research, Integrity Restoration & Construction, Island Hills Golf Club, Jacob Insurance Service, Dr. Jeffrey and Karen Justice, Lonsbury Garage, Mama’s Place Restaurant, Mark and Kaitlyn Skinner, Midas Auto Care, Dr. Berry and Robin Miller, Miller’s Tax Service LLC, Nate Lauer State Farm, NEI Glass, Orland Congregational Church, Peace Lutheran Church, Pettigrew 316, Potawatomi Inn, Powerscreen of Indiana, Dick and Shirlee Randall, R. P. Wakefield, Terry and Mary Ellen Rayle, Reinhold Construction, Schuemann Dental Associates, Ken Seigel Securities, Char Suntken Realty, Village Kitchen, Wayside Furniture, Ken and Dee Wolf, YMCA of DeKalb County, and Zollner Golf Course.
To learn more about our local CEF chapter, go to cefnei.com.
Paul Stepp, chairperson
Angola
