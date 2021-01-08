International trade has deep roots in the history of economic development.
Centuries ago the legendary Silk Road connected — economically and to a lesser extent culturally — parts of Europe with regions in the Middle East and East Asia — demonstrating the far-reaching positive impact of expanding business operations to an international level.
Although expanding international trade can significantly increase a nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) through the selling of more goods and services, it is more complex than domestic trade because of factors such as different languages, business practices, currencies and regulations.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly weakened international trade in ways that appear much worse than those experienced in the realm of domestic trade.
The production and distribution of some goods are more dependent on international trade: for example, electronics, products for the automotive industry and services for the tourism sector.
Usually, during the uncertain times of a pandemic, global supply chains that allow the creation and sale of these types of goods become more fragile and less efficient; at the same time, consumers tend to become more cautious and, for this reason, postpone their purchases of internationally traded goods, because they are often perceived as non-essential, until the advent of less uncertain scenarios.
The high cost of the pandemic — both with the loss of human lives and the depression of the entire global economy — creates challenges for a full recovery of global trade.
And it appears to be even more difficult because important changes in manufacturing processes — primarily linked to a strong advancement in automation and to a rapid growth of the internet of things — were already complicating international trade well before the pandemic.
In other words, the organization of clear strategies for a full and rapid revitalization of international trade appears to be extremely problematic. Exceptionally high levels of uncertainty emerge as a critical obstacle that must be overcome to organize effective strategies.
Nonetheless, we can approach the future of global trade with cautious optimism, anchored in at least two main lines of reasoning.
One of these lines concerns the development of vaccines to help control and minimize the spread of the virus; this will aid a return to some semblance of normalcy around the globe.
Also supporting cautious optimism about the future of global trade are ideas developed at the intersection of economics and organizational theory: for example, the existence of entrepreneurship and firms in uncertain scenarios.
These ideas at the interface between economic and organizational studies attempt to reconcile the hyper-abstract logic of mainstream economics — where everything happens simultaneously in contexts of perfect information that allow each market participant to maximize his or her own well-being — with more realistic interpretations of reality.
In this perspective, entrepreneurship establishes itself as the most effective response to cope with more or less severe situations of market failures, such as those associated with high levels of uncertainty.
This perspective perhaps finds some of its most solid foundations in pioneering research such as the work of Nobel laureate in economics Herbert A. Simon.
Summarized — with simplification — are three interconnected themes.
• People don’t necessarily aim at optimal results, but more simply at satisfactory outcomes for their decisions.
• In accordance with this criterion for decision-making, people tend to design and adopt behavior and modes of interaction, in order to minimize the risk of endless and largely unrealistic transactions for a fully perfect accomplishment of ideal goals.
• The benefits that people may obtain from a combination between standardized models of interaction and decision-making strategies for satisfactory solutions tend to translate into powerful incentives for the formation of organizations and firms.
In other words, situations with high levels of uncertainty can stimulate the emergence of new firms, which are able to discover and implement organizational routines in ways that can help transform uncertain environments into opportunities for the creation of value and economic dynamism in national and international markets.
For business leaders operating or aspiring to operate on international markets, it may be added that during high levels of uncertainty firms must adapt their behaviors in favor of strategies that allow them to preserve their market presence and/or increase their chances of success in the global economy.
As mentioned above, what matters the most is not the organization of optimal plans of actions, but rather the adoption and implementation of behaviors that can lead to satisfactory outcomes.
On the other hand, with reference to the studies of another great economist, Armen A. Alchian, it could also be observed that in conditions of uncertainty it doesn’t make much sense for a company to aim at the maximization of profits: It is more important to focus on adaptation in order to preserve vitality, i.e. the ability to implement strategies that can lead to a profit situation with a positive value, although perhaps at minimal levels.
When normal market conditions resume — i.e. when external sources of uncertainty have ceased to exist — the companies that have been able to preserve their vitality will find themselves fully ready to benefit from the economic recovery, without having suffered big losses in terms of market shares and/or without having deliberately opted for reduced activity in the marketplace that could benefit competing companies.
As a general guideline, it is relevant to consider that external factors that have a negative impact on the international trade system usually have a limited duration over time. Firms will find it largely beneficial to preserve their presence on international markets as long as possible or, more precisely, until in a position to cover operating costs and investments.
And very likely, the advantages deriving from this type of strategy will become even clearer to all of us, as the vaccine against the virus is further introduced in the marketplace.
Now is the time to stick to the prudent motto “estote parati” (be ready).
Lorenzo Bona is founder and owner of Limestone Economics, LLC — limestone-economics.com — a management consulting company, based in Kendallville. Much of his work is directed at supporting international business development plans. He focuses on projects in favor of small and medium-sized European companies that aspire to approach the North American market to grow through new entrepreneurial plans and new strategic collaborations. He has a doctorate in economics and a university degree in political science, both from the University of Cagliari, Italy. Contact him at bona@limestone-economics.com.
Vittorio Bona is former secretary of the Scientific Committee for regional planning in Sardinia, Italy, and professor of Theory of Economic Development in the Faculty of Economics and Commerce, of the University of Cagliari, Italy. He is a member of the Executive Committee at the Institute of Studies and Programs for the Mediterranean (ISPROM), in Sassari, Italy.
