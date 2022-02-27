To the editor:
Indiana state Senators Scott Baldwin and Linda Rogers have proposed Indiana House Bill 1134. It will provide curriculum transparency.
The bill is not needed for three reasons.
One, it is not necessary because there is already curriculum transparency. Anyone can easily access the state standards.
Two, Scott Baldwin was quoted that teachers need to “be impartial during lessons about Nazism.” We had filmmaker Ted Green at Angola Middle School and we watched his movie about Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor. Maybe Ted could have picked up Scott in Noblesville on his drive up from Indianapolis so Scott could have been informed and enlightened from this program.
Three, Linda Rogers said that “some teachers have crossed the line” and the legislation will “rein them back in.” She did not name any line crossing teachers, did not name the line, and did not describe how the legislation will rein them back in. That is not transparent.
I read a recent letter to the editor from Robert Sparkman about House Bill 1134. The letter contained the words Christian, Christians or Christianity seven times. The writer warned about words like social justice, anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion. These concepts, like love and peace, are all Christian.
This same recent letter from Robert Sparkman stated that “young individuals do not typically have the defense mechanisms needed to analyze worldviews objectively.” Don’t tell that to my seventh-grade homeroom that interviewed Dr. Lewis and Dr. Baron about the May 4, 1970, shootings at Kent State University. The interviews, like our state standards, are transparent and easily accessed.
I am just glad that Ron Wills was my high school history teacher. He never lectured. The class was project based. Nothing in our textbook had anything about the Alien Enemies Act. Americans lost their homes, businesses and farms and were incarcerated during World War II because they were second generation Japanese. The 442nd Regiment fought against the Nazis. The 442nd was the most decorated fighting unit in United States history. These courageous heroes were all Americans of Japanese ancestry. Discovering this, researching this, reflecting on this, and drawing a conclusion about this did not make me unpatriotic. It required higher level critical thinking skills. It challenged me.
I had a sign over the door from my classroom to the hallway at Angola Middle School. Instead of Play Like A Champion Today, my sign read “The purpose of education is not to fill an empty mind; but to open it.”
Paul Beckwith
Angola
