To the Editor:
It’s Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson who suggested ending Medicare and Social Security, not the Democrats as suggested by Fox “News.” As for the truly fake news on TV, I have only two words: Tucker Carlson.
I would dispute the theory that abortion is the reason for the current situation of the two programs; rather, the Baby Boomer generation, 72.19 million Americans reaching retirement age has more to do with any supposed financial crisis. The unemployment rate in January 2023, was 3.4%, lowest since 1969. The United States is essentially at full employment. There are more workers than ever, perhaps more workers than jobs. That’s not to say that there are not jobs available. One could find employment at many of the fine drive-through restaurants; one simply could not live on the wages paid. The current financial situation is a matter of tax structure.
Regarding accomplishments of recent administrations, one promised us a wall; there is no wall. Improvement on infrastructure? There was none. Two “accomplishments” of the previous administration: In 2017, they gutted the Dodd-Frank bill which provided oversight on small- to mid-size banks to protect them from failing. In 2018, the previous administration, with the Department of Transportation, repealed the rule from the Obama administration requiring improved braking systems on trains carrying hazardous materials because it was not “economically justified” (read cut into profit margins). FOX is going to attempt to tell you that both the SVB Bank and the train wreck were a result of “diversity and wokeness,” an absolutely laughable assertion. Don’t swallow hook, line, and sinker everythying they say. Look it up. Research.
As for “wokeness” in general, people with a cursory knowledge of history must admit that freeing the slaves, allowing women to vote, legalizing inter-ethnic marriage, civil rights and more, would have all been regarded as “woke” by today’s Republicans; in fact, some of these concepts still may be. Why are educated, intelligent people sucked down the rabbit hole of disinformation and outright lies of entities like QAnon and Fox?
We are engaged in a war with ourselves without valid cause. Democracy provides for the resolution of disagreements, and it is not armed rebellion, a political coup, or a “divorce” between Red and Blue states (which was in no way what the Founding Fathers had in mind, MTG). We resolve our issues at the ballot box, in free and fair elections and legislation — peacefully.
Many assert the Bible holds answers for many of the situations of today. For example, James 5: 3-4 says to the rich. “Your gold and silver is cankered ... (4): Behold, the hire of the laborers who have reaped down your field, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: ... and (the cries) are entered into the ears of the Lord of the sabaoth.” Or 1-27: to “visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction ...” In other words, James is telling us to care for those less fortunate than we and not withhold money from them. But perhaps the most powerful instruction is when Jesus was asked the most important commandment and he answered, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. ... And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew 22: 37)
Certainly, this means we are to be aware and knowledgeable of the situations and needs of others, and do something about it. (The actual, true definition of “woke.” )
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.