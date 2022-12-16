To the Editor:
As today’s technology-driven society increases energy demand, we have an opportunity to leverage homegrown energy sources for economic opportunity and energy independence that keep money in our local communities. Unfortunately, the opportunity for DeKalb County landowners to benefit from local energy generation is at risk.
The county is at a crossroads. After previously approving solar projects, opposition efforts to restrict solar development would signal the county is closed for economic opportunity. Do we want to continue to utilize Indiana's natural resources to power our energy needs and economy, or do we want to turn our back on domestic energy and economic opportunity for local communities?
As chair of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy, I feel it’s critical to give these farmers and landowners a voice. As an organization rooted in conservative principles, we believe it is the landowners, not the government, who have the right to choose what is best for their private land.
Indiana’s success in agriculture has been due, in part, to farmers’ ability to be stewards of their own land. This same decision-making should remain in the hands of landowners when it comes to solar development. Solar energy projects and agriculture can work well together, preserving the land and preventing it from being paved over and taken out of use permanently. Solar energy also gives farmland a chance to rest and regenerate with the ability to return to even more productive farmland in the future.
Clean energy is a needed, drought-proof crop for farmers. Landowners in Indiana receive $26.2 million annually through land lease payments from clean energy, a consistent revenue source that is more critical than ever in today’s ever-fluctuating agriculture market.
In addition to economic opportunities for our landowners, clean energy projects also spur local investments that help fund critical infrastructure and services like police, fire, schools and our roads and bridges. Last year alone, clean energy projects provided approximately $26.7 million in local investment in Indiana communities through property, state, and local taxes. Clean energy is also a job creator, employing more than 11,400 people throughout Indiana.
Quite simply, solar energy is an investment in Indiana’s future. We have the opportunity to create jobs, leverage our natural resources for energy independence and create lasting impact for generations to come.
I respectfully encourage the DeKalb County Commissioners to reconsider any changes that would restrict our local landowners’ ability to choose what to do with their private property. Landowners must remain in the driver’s seat for decisions regarding their land, and we can harness the power of the sun to create a ripple of economic impact throughout DeKalb County and Indiana as a whole.
Natalie DeWitt
Chair of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy
Auburn
