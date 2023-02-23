To the Editor:
Listen up DeKalb! This fight belongs to us all. Solar is banging at our door and never have we seen an industry so readily poised to disrupt and permanently alter the landscape within our county. Industrial scale solar does not want our rooftops nor our unusable land. They want our prime farm ground. The land utilized for production of food, to feed a nation.
This fight is not about land rights, it is not about "green energy", and it is not about climate change. At no point in time have the solar developers argued about saving the world or helping the environment. Solar panels require large amounts of "fossil fuels" to create, they utilize materials that force expansion of mining operations into protected ecosystems, and they rely heavily on slave labor. The amount of land they take out of commission is enormous, with the claim it will go back to agriculture at the end. All of these solar company's studies are based on small 100-200-acre solar fields. Think about these two things: By 2050, it is estimated that we will need to produce 70% more food; We are taking 100's of millions of acres out of production in the U.S. alone.
I ask what are the two most basic needs for survival? Food and shelter. What happens when we severely limit our food capabilities? What happens when we severely handicap our power production capabilities? It's interesting that we have seen an unprecedented number of "accidents" involving food processing plants and a large amount of power shortages revolving around "green energy".
Renewable energy is about one thing, money. There is a lot of it to go around when it comes to renewables. This comes straight out of the pockets of the American taxpayer. The Inflation Reduction Act alone set aside approximately 380 billion dollars to fund renewable energies. So where is it going? Most of it goes to the developers, some goes to lobbyist groups, and finally a small amount goes to farmers sacrificing their land. All this in the name of saving the planet, except, no one has mentioned that. No one fights for solar with the argument of saving the world. That is because it doesn't help. What it does, is allow pollution to be monetized. Solar panels are produced in a country that doesn't have the restrictions the U.S. does, then solar developers from all countries take our tax dollars and farmland, set up a solar installation, and resell it. The next step is to sell this "green" energy on the open market to the highest bidder. The buyer will receive "Carbon Credits". This allows them to pollute without repercussion. The carbon market is an interesting concept. It used to be enough to say "hey filter your pollution" but then came the realization that pollution represents big money and the rights to pollute could be sold for a big profit.
Our fight has not been with landowners signed up for solar. It has been with the solar developers. This started off as passive/opportunistic greed. It has moved to aggressive greed as we are berated by participating landowners. We have had property stolen, we have been called loudmouths, and most importantly we have been called the minority. Those participating in solar are actively fighting for less protections for their neighbors. They are selling out their friends, their county, and their nation. Make no mistake, this is a battle being fought everywhere and it is a fight for the heart of the United States of America.
Andrew Provines
Butler
