25 years ago
• The Commerce Department’s Census Bureau announced it would visit selected local households to conduct its Survey of Income and Program Participation. The program is a continuing nationwide survey in which Census Bureau representatives interview a sample of 5,000 housing units out of a national total of 109 million. Results provide information on topics such as jobs, earnings, unemployment, disability and retirement.
