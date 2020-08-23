To the editor:
I read the article on the front page of the Aug. 19 News Sun about cleaning up from the Aug. 10 storm. It was costly.
Seriously, what isn't? But maybe had many of these trees been maintained in the past there would not have been so many down. We cannot control Mother Nature and forces of nature and we were all very lucky that many only lost electricity and not any lives during the "Derecho." But I for one wish the town would take care of the many trees in getting them trimmed along with the electric companies too.
I have a next door neighbor who was told by I&M over a year ago they were trimming her monster of an old tree and it was never done, so I called the town and was told I needed to call I&M. I did. I was told by them that if lines go from homes to poles it's the homeowners' responsibility. All are just passing the buck. If this tree were to come down, it could take out my garage, my kitchen, or even the homeowners back of house, depending on how it would fall, not to mention power lines, cable TV lines and who knows if any phone lines are there anymore.
My point is I feel the town should be doing something to enforce the safety of homeowners, by having landlords or homeowners, whichever it falls under, to have the trees trimmed. When you see lines going through trees, you know they need to be trimmed.
I am sure many were like that, that fell. At least the one I look at daily out my back door has lines through spruce trees as well as this big old tree similar to many that were destroyed in the storm. Trees that line the front streets seem to get trimmed but not in peoples' back yards or at least not by me!
Another issue since this tree cleanup is the fact that many piles are put on the street and you can't drive through properly or they are piled high at curbs that you can't see traffic.
I just feel everyone is passing the buck so to speak, on keeping trees trimmed to begin with. Do it and add to their water or electric bill a fee for doing so.
I am sure many won't agree with me, that's OK, but it's my opinion about it.
Jackie Long
Kendallville
