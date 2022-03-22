To the editor:
After talking with Brady Thomas on several occasions about his plans for the future of the Sheriff’s Department in DeKalb County, I believe he is the best candidate running for sheriff on the ballot in the primary on Tuesday, May 3.
Brady has been thoughtful, thorough, and listens carefully to my questions and concerns. One is the cost of a new jail at this time until we fully utilize the new community corrections facility. The other concern I have, as well as many others I have talked to, is the inability to take cell phones into the Courthouse on routine business. If I have to fill out papers or provide information, much of that information is on my cell phone. And how many times have so many of us had to walk back to our cars to leave our cell phones, delaying our business we need to accomplish?
Brady’s willingness to engage with the average citizen is evidenced by his many appearances at festivals, local parades, various civic functions and meeting one on one with anyone who has questions.
Brady’s concern for fellow law enforcement officers is one of his important issues he will deal with directly once elected and in office. From discussions with several people, it appears there are significant morale issues that must be addressed to retain experienced, high performing employees within the department.
If you have questions, please review his excellent website at bradythomasforsheriff.com or visit his Facebook page at Brady Thomas for Sheriff. Thank you.
Connie Zerkle
Auburn
