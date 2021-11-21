My working career came full circle this month, when I found myself delivering flowers again.
My first job — starting sometime in the mid-1960s — also became what might be my last job, other than writing as a part-time contributor for this newspaper.
My grandparents and father owned a florist shop in Kendallville, and I began carrying flowers to customers’ front doors at the age of 12 or 13, riding shotgun with my dad or one of his part-time drivers.
When I gained my driver’s license, I took to the streets on my own. A delivery run goes faster with a two-person team, but a solo driver works more efficiently from a payroll standpoint.
Kurtz Florists operated from what was then the western edge of Kendallville on U.S. 6. My grandparents bought the business in 1944. It came with a pair of greenhouses and a two-story, stucco house that became their home.
In his letters sent home from the Philippines during World War II, my dad promised he would join his parents in their business when he came back from the war. He was true to his word.
Delivering flowers for the family business gave me a lot of time behind the wheel and made me a better teenage driver.
Among other skills, I learned to drive like a 90-year-old. It’s a necessary style if you’re hauling a load full of top-heavy funeral flowers, trying to keep them upright.
Christmas was the busiest time of year for floral deliveries. That led to plenty of experience navigating snow-packed and icy country roads, making me confident with winter driving.
I also gained an extensive knowledge of the geography of eastern Noble County, and a strong sense of direction that served me well over the years.
The florist shop closed its doors in 1974, less than a year after I left home for good. Maybe they just couldn’t make it without their best delivery boy.
In all those years working around the shop, I also watered the plants in the greenhouse, swept the floors, took orders over the phone and even sent out the bills. However, I don’t remember dad ever trying to teach me how to be a floral designer, and I never asked for instructions. I think he hoped I would pick a career with shorter hours and less worry about finances.
However, now my brother-in-law owns a florist shop in Auburn, and when he learned that I’m semi-retired, he asked if I wanted to help. He does the deliveries himself, and he was planning a vacation.
That’s how I wound up right back where I started — but with several changes.
They keep track of deliveries by computer these days, and you can even have the computer make a map and suggest the best order for your stops.
If you’re lost — which still rarely happens to me — you can ask a GPS unit to give you directions. That did come in handy when I ventured into Auburn’s maze of new cul-de-sacs.
Working as a newsman made me familiar with every corner of DeKalb County, but my deliveries did take me to some 1-mile-long dirt roads I’d never traveled until now.
The genius invention of foam containers to keep tipsy flower arrangements from toppling made life as a delivery boy a lot less stressful than in the old days.
The florist shop of today is not like my father’s business. Modern merchandise makes it seem more like a gift shop. For people with birthdays or anniversaries, I delivered balloons, wind chimes and candy as well as bouquets. Funerals are not just for flowers, anymore. I ferried products as diverse as lanterns and engraved stone tablets to funeral homes.
The ladies who design floral arrangements for my brother-in-law’s store do great work — much of it far more artistic than anything I carried for my family’s shop.
Only one thing seemed just like the 1960s: When you adjust for a half-century of inflation, the pay rate for flower delivery boys hasn’t improved at all.
Dave Kurtz
