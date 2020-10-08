To the editor:
The Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence raised four grievances condemning judicial activism.
Over the past several decades, many groups have pushed upon the people various revisionist views in order to justify their particular agenda. They support judicial abuse by asserting three unsupported principles: (1) the judiciary is to protect the minority from the majority; (2) the judiciary exists to review and correct the acts of elective bodies; and (3) the judiciary is best equipped to change the culture to the needs of an ever-changing society. These claims are directly refuted by original constitutional writings.
The Supreme Court considers both itself and its decisions supreme over Congress. The Constitution disagrees; it deliberately gave the lawmaking powers to the Congress. It is the weakest of the three branches.
Over the years, courts have become the major policy making body in the nation. The Supreme Court regularly strikes down or rewrites the laws of Congress to conform to its own partialities and decrees.
America needs to wake up to the alarming truth and realize throughout the past several decades the courts have desecrated one constitutional principle after another.
In the words of the famous lawyer, legislator and patriot, Patrick Henry, “Power is the great evil with which we are contending. We have divided power between three branches of government and erected checks and balances to prevent abuse of power. However, where is the check on the power of the judiciary? If we fail to check the power of the judiciary, I predict that we will eventually live under judicial tyranny.”
Therefore, America needs someone like Amy Coney Barrett as SCJ. She mentored under Justice Antonin Scalia, where she adopted his views on the Constitution as an “originalist” and a “textualist,” using the Founders’ original intentions when creating the Constitution (based on their original texts, statutes, and writings at the time) to inform her legal opinions.
It’s the duty of the Court to protect the Constitution not change it. The first and governing guideline in the interpretation of the Constitution is to discover the original intent of those who made it.
Ken Blinco
Portland
Tennessee
(former LaGrange County resident)
