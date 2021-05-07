To the editor:
On Sunday afternoon of May 4, my wife Barbara and I went to DeKalb High School to see the theater presentation of "Mamma Mia!" Upon arrival, signs on the door informed us that there was a sellout and no tickets were available.
Something told me to go inside just to be sure there was a sellout, and as I was being told at the ticket table that was indeed the case, the unbelievable happened. A woman came up to me and offered two free tickets with no questions asked. She would not give her name and departed immediately, leaving only time for a well-deserved thank you.
The play was fantastic with the young cast of students showing outstanding talent that could not be matched anywhere.
This wonderful experience was made possible because of a surprise gift, that would not have happened had I not ignored the door signs and gave luck a chance.
Thank you most gracious lady for giving us the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful experience performed by students. God will bless you.
Barbara and Robert Smith
Hudson
