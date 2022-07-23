Community-based rehabilitation not appropriate sentence
To the Editor:
Just when we think soft on crime Judge Robert Kirsch has retired, he shows back up. For some “unknown” reason RETIRED Judge Kirsch felt the need to retain his position as the Judge over the cases of Paul Sykes. Now this may seem normal for a judge to finish the cases that they started, however very rarely does this happen.
The sentences imposed by Judge Kirsch in these multiple cases are a slap in the face to the safety of Noble County, as well as law enforcement. Mr. Sykes has shown zero respect for the laws with his “30 convictions in 18 different cases” from 2005 to 2021. That’s an average of almost two criminal offenses per year for that last 16 years. And this is only convictions. I’m sure it doesn’t include offenses that were pled away.
Mr. Sykes made the decision to not only point a firearm at a Law Enforcement Officer, but to shoot at them as well. He has shown zero respect for Law Enforcement and zero respect for the safety of Noble County.
With all of that said I would like to know how Judge Kirsch felt that the option of community-based rehabilitation was appropriate for an individual, who for at least the past 16 years has shown no regard for the law, the community, or the sentences/punishment he has been given.
I am certain you will hear the name Paul Sykes and violation of the law in the future.
Jeremy Walters
Kendallville
