90 years ago
• Word from the Lucky Boys finds them doing nicely and at present they are in New York. Recently they staged an act for the Vim Radio store of New York City on Broadway at Times Square from the top of a large truck. From there they went to the Loew Theater and Buddy Whitson jumped from one of the signs, a distance of 31 feet, to the street, alighting on Lester Whitson’s feet. “We had the newspaper men and movie men all at the scene,” writes Clyde Whitson, and we will be in the next International News reel. The police gave us protection and we held Broadway still for some time while a crowd of 25,000 watched us work. The troupe plans to return to Kendallville in six weeks for a rest before going to California, and the state fairs in the fall, opening at St. Paul, Minnesota.
