90 years ago
• Some Kendallville school boys, while playing about Bixler Lake yesterday, discovered a deer head in the ground that had been dredged to enlarge the bathing beach. Part of the horns were frozen in the ground and many other bones were also found. The incident hints of the possibility of finding a mastodon there, if the search was made. The head now adorns the Atz Furniture store window.
