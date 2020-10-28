The following are political letters received after the Oct. 22 deadline for them to appear in print.
To the editor:
As a former Secretary to the Board of School Trustees for DeKalb County Central United School District, I worked under the current School Board President Heather Krebs. My job was to assemble and forward the board packets (which contained minutes from the previous meeting and items to be proposed at the upcoming meeting) to the school board members and administration.
During these meetings, I witnessed Heather to be always prepared and very informed of each issue that was presented. She took her responsibility to the community in a serious and professional manner.
She worked well with the other board members and was never afraid to question them or the administration to obtain the best solution.
In my dealings with Heather, she was never a “rubber stamper” and gave independent thought to all issues which went along with her role as a board member to do “what’s best for the students”.
Please consider Heather Krebs for re-election to the DeKalb Central School Board.
Sandy McAfee
Auburn
+++
To the editor:
The upcoming election for school board is heavily contested this term. Prior to my husband, Case Gilbert, becoming involved in the school board almost 5 years ago, I knew little about the significance of this position. What I want to share with the constituents of M.S.D. of Steuben County is the importance of being an informed voter in this election. Please ask a current board member, educator or M.S.D. employee who they recommend supporting in this election and why.
The current school board is in the middle of a lawsuit with the superintendent. While this is unusual, the current board needs to stay intact to see it through. Case feels strongly that the role of a board member is to ask tough questions and make sure that the school system is a good steward of tax money. We are heavily invested in the success of M.S.D. of Steuben County. We currently have three children in the school system and are both alumni of Angola High School. We are passionate about the success of this community in general and feel strongly about finding ways to give back. Case recognizes the importance of maintaining a relationship with the employees of M.S.D. Having an open door for conversation with the people impacted by decisions that are made fosters growth in the school system and the community and can improve employee retention.
The reason Case is running for reelection is because he is committed to finishing the process that was started by the current board. He feels that it is his responsibility to see this lawsuit through. He is not running to receive insurance benefits and fill a seat, he is running to fulfill the purpose of a board, which is a check and balance system to ensure accountability. For these reasons please vote for Case Gilbert for M.S.D. School Board.
Brecken Gilbert
Angola
+++
To the editor:
The poor handling of this pandemic has been a disaster for Indiana businesses. The fallout across Indiana is massive and growing. I work in economic development and have seen global businesses choose to work with other countries over U.S. businesses because they trust that businesses in other countries will stay open because those countries have the pandemic under control. Additionally, Indiana cities and counties are already seeing real stress in their coffers because they are missing over 6 months-worth of tourism, entertainment, athletics, hotel, and restaurant tax dollars that they have budgeted on. This affects the day-to-day lives of Hoosiers.
Anyone who wants a strong economy should be demanding we do everything we can to stop the spread so we can reopen the country and economy!
I have reached out to my representatives asking them to support science in response to this worldwide pandemic. I begged them to get behind Hoosier families by pushing back against rhetoric and supporting simple, common-sense protections like social distance and masking. However, their canned responses have followed party-line rhetoric and super-spreader mentality. The message was clear – they choose party over country.
I cannot support representatives that care more about party lines than Hoosier families. I am supporting Chip Coldiron for for U.S. House Indiana District #3 because I believe his commonsense approach to healthcare and support of science will get us back on track to physical, mental, and economic health.
With Hope,
Rhonda Ladig
Fort Wayne
+++
To the editor:
Elections have consequences… It is true on the national level and it is equally true at the local school board level. That is why I urge you to reelect Cory Archbold, LeAnn Boots, and Case Gilbert to the MSD of Steuben County school board.
All three are graduates of AHS. They have witnessed firsthand the excellence that our schools can provide, yet they are motivated to make them even better because they either have children currently attending MSD or will likely have grandchildren attending in the near future. They listen and are responsive to the questions and concerns of other parents, teachers, and staff.
Unlike board members from previous years, they do not receive expensive health insurance benefits for themselves or their families. Instead, LeAnn, Case, and Cory are giving back. They are successfully operating businesses and providing jobs. Collectively they have given more hours to our community than any three people I know. They have consistently served in organizations like Junior Achievement, 4H, Cops For Kids, Operation Christmas Child, Steuben County Cancer Association, Humane Shelter, Hornet Athletics and Band programs, and many others. They love our community and it shows.
I have had the privilege of serving with them on our MSD school board for nearly four years now. Some of the decisions we have to make are not easy, and we do not always agree. More difficult decisions lie ahead during the next few months, but I cannot imagine placing the future of our schools in more capable hands than those of Archbold, Boots, and Gilbert. Give them your vote, and let’s make our schools the best they can be!
Brad Gardner
Board Member, MSD of Steuben County
+++
To the editor:
This election cycle, many impassioned Americans and political pundits have chosen an approach to politics that is a bit different in years past, by focusing on strength of character as opposed to policy stances from many politicians. On the national level we see it in the comparisons of President Trump to Vice President Biden, but I would argue that the strength of character of our elected officials becomes even more imperative at a local level.
I see editorials every week comparing Todd Sanderson, who is running for County Commissioner, to Kevin Heller, running on the opposing ticket for the same position. I have seen arguments for both sides, evidence that both of the candidates have good ideas that could better our community. Both have personal histories that the voter may or may not feel makes them the better candidate.
However, for me, I could never vote for Todd Sanderson, regardless of his policy or if I thought he was the better candidate. I can’t get past the hateful rhetoric that he displayed proudly on his social media last spring. Every time I see something positive about him, I am reminded of the time last spring he called me and many other Americans who were exercising our first amendment rights to protest in Auburn, “worthless people with no jobs that hate successful people” on his social media. For context, Todd was answering the question of why people were coming to Auburn to protest (an interesting question, since most people there were residents of Dekalb county). He continued on to say, “They don’t care about racism, they want to take down capitalism and freedom. The police will keep these idiots at bay.”
I recall sitting in my job as an essential healthcare worker at the peak of quarantine, without hazard pay, without adequate PPE, reveling at how Todd Sanderson could say that I was worthless and had no job- when the compassion driving me to work in healthcare was the same reason I felt the need to protest. Surely, I thought, regardless of how you feel about the basis of any protest, everyone’s opinion is valuable and nobody deserves to be called worthless- especially when all of the advertising for the protest stressed the need for peace.
Todd did apologize, and I appreciate that. I forgive him. However, one has to ask themself, did he issue an apology because he caught a lot of heated, negative feedback, or because he was actually sorry? Based on the rhetoric he was using on his Facebook long before he ran for County Commissioner, I feel personally it was probably because he got in trouble.
I don’t at all doubt the veracity of his apology. I am sure he has thought a lot about what he has said, and I am sure he is sorry. But just because I made the choice to forgive him for his words and not hold contempt and ill will in my heart for him, does not mean that I think he deserves to be Dekalb County Commissioner, or hold any public office as a servant of our community. Regardless of his policy stances or what his efficacy as commissioner may be if elected, senior members in our community should not be allowed to refer to citizens as “worthless people” for exercising their first amendment rights, just because they happen to disagree with the protest’s agenda- and then apologize like nothing happened. A lot of people are willing to settle because they believe that every politician is corrupt to some degree or another, but I would argue that is not an honest assessment at the local level. We live in a small town and we may never lay eyes directly on big politicians like the President, but the hands of County Commissioner touch every street in Dekalb county. Strength of character is imperative.
Laurel Hoff
Waterloo
+++
To the editor:
Let's compare the presidential candidates. If you look at Biden's Coronavirus proposal, there is little difference between his and what Trump is doing. Biden recommends shutting down the economy until we had a virus vaccine! Biden blasts Trump for the early travel ban on China and Europe. Trump's early travel ban was praised by doctors for saving thousands of lives. The World Health Organization and hundreds of doctors are now saying; “lockdowns should be short and sharp.” The lockdown of business and schools, mostly by Democrat state governors, could have casualties greater than the virus. The science indicates we should protect those 60 and older and anyone with preexisting conditions.
Another Biden scare tactic is Obama Care. Most legal experts believe the Affordable Care Act is not going away, only the tax mandate is being litigated. Will Biden's government health care plan, “Medicare for All”, which competed with no one, improve your wait time or let you choose your doctor? Biden has adopted the taxpayer-funded multi-trillion dollar “Green New Deal.” Science tells us the USA climate was once tropical, then an ice age, and now moderate, maybe climate change is a natural occurrence? Consumers have already adopted environmentally friendly choices in buying. Automakers predict 50% of new vehicles sold will be electric by 2030 due to demand and technology. The USA air and water quality are now the cleanest it has been in decades and improving. Biden promotes himself as; “middle-class Joe,” with a net worth of 9 million dollars. Middle class?
Biden is on record as saying he would use executive orders to control guns. Biden can't make up his mind on the issue of packing the Supreme Court. Biden is on record in 2019 as being against fracking, but in 2020 he is OK with fracking. Biden is for the “Federal funding of abortion.” Can one march for Pro-Life and vote for Democrat leaders who fund Planned Parenthood and abortion? Biden wants High-Speed Rail Systems which was a good idea 40 years ago. Microsoft and many other companies are now moving to “work from home” employment. Less travel means cleaner air and less need for expensive transit systems. Check Biden's voting record on outsourcing US jobs to Mexico and China. Check on Biden's plagiarism of speeches, lying about his college class ranking and his scholarship. Doesn't Hunter Biden's emails show Joe's questionable involvement with foreign governments? Biden belongs to the party of, tax and spend, the party of envy, and the party which believes they can spend your money much better than you. Progressive is now code for socialism.
Compare Trump's results prior to the China Coronavirus. Trump has done more for the Black Community than Biden has done in 40 years. Trump accomplished near-record employment for all races and genders, he raised household income by $5000, returned manufacturing jobs to the USA. Trump, unlike all recent presidents, has not involved the USA in another war. Biden has a pro-war voting record. Trump has stood up for religious freedom, brought about historic Israel middle east treaty deals, he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump is on the record dozens of times denouncing white hate groups. Trump is on the record hundred of times saying; “he will always protect those with preexisting conditions.” I could go on and on. Trump has done more in 48 months then Biden did in 40 political years. Do you vote for personality or results? Trump gets results! Neither candidate would get the Mr. Congeniality Award!
Mike Campbell
Avilla
+++
To the editor:
The radical left, as typified by AOC and the so-called squad, now appears to have a major influence on the Democrat party. The modern radical left was largely birthed by the German intellectual Karl Marx (1818-1883). For this reason today many of his followers are called Marxists. They now dominate many social science departments at many of our leading universities. Marx himself has an instructive history.
His parents descended from a long line of rabbis, although Marx’s father converted to Christianity. His son, Karl, professed Christianity as a youth. He was baptized a Lutheran in 1824, attended a Lutheran elementary school, received praise for his Christian essays “on moral and religious topics.” His first written work, titled The Union of the Faithful with Christ, was a treatise on the “love of Christ.” Marx at this time wrote it was Christianity that made men brothers. Marx wrote in a school essay that the “brotherhood of man was rooted in the union of the faithful with Christ.” He concluded that it is only through the love of Christ that “we turn our hearts at the same time to our brothers, whom He [Christ] has bound more closely with us, for whom He also sacrificed Himself.” Union with Christ, he wrote, gives us “an inner elevation, comfort in sorrow, calm trust, and a heart susceptible to human love, to everything noble and great, not for the sake of ambition and glory, but only for the sake of Christ.”
He remained a committed Christian until he encountered the materialist atheistic writings and ideas as a University of Berlin student from 1836 to 1841. Marx became increasingly critical of Christianity” especially regarding the “the miracles of the New Testament as messianic myths,” and “at the end of his university studies, Marx’s criticism of religion and Christianity became more explicit. His slide from Christianity eventually led him to militant atheism and his favorite quote, “religion is the opiate of the people.” In his Ph.D. dissertation he explained in detail why he rejected God, namely because he concluded from his University studies that the proofs for the existence of God are nothing but empty tautologies.
He eventually wrote the book that changed the world, Das Kapital, in which he condemned capitalism which in turn inspired the communist revolution whose goal was human equality, which was to be forced on the people if necessary. A chief way he created equality was to redistribute wealth. Obviously, the wealthy class resisted the government’s attempt to redistribute their wealth which they felt they earned it from their hard work. The result was the worst mass murder in all of history. An estimated over a half-billion persons died in the communist takeovers. This includes in the Korean war, the Viet Nam war and 30 other wars. The fruits of Communism and aggressive persecution of Christians still plague North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and the mixed economies of China and Russia. Communism, today called the radical left, although very appealing to many, has an abysmal record of failure. It has not worked no matter where it has been tried. The latest example is Venezuela. Know of a friend from Venezuela who, with his family, fled the country, explaining it was once one of the wealthiest countries in the world, now is one of the poorest due, he claims, to the controlling party called the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela). The President of Venezuela is the head of state and head of the government and their unicameral federal legislature. If the Democrats, end up controlling the presidency and both houses and pack the supreme court, it appears we may be heading in the same direction as Venezuela.
Jerry Bergman
Montpelier
+++
To the editor:
All are to blame for lack of federal assistance.
April 30, Washington Post: “The next phase of relief is going to be the law of a lifetime.”
May 17, Pacific Group on Health: “Congress gets serious about COVID Phase 4 legislation.”
The first sentence of the initial opinion column above stated: “Congress will definitely pass a ‘Phase Four’ relief package simply because it must.”
Nearly six full months later, Washington – not just Congress – apparently didn’t get serious enough about helping Americans and the “must relief” turned into a universal “we can’t believe nothing has passed.”
Reasonable people might differ on the details. But reasonable people are elected and appointed to resolve such differences on behalf of our country. And there is no debating the many industries – and when we say industries, we’re really talking about people, jobs, families and livelihoods – that are suffering.
There is plenty of blame to go around. What should Indiana do? Unlike those in Washington, put partisan politics aside and provide assistance.
We will work at the state level to enact liability protections for the many businesses, health care facilities and schools that follow the rules, which was one of the unfulfilled federal promises. That’s a good start, but Washington owed us so much more!
Kevin Brinegar
President and CEO
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
+++
