To the editor:
Abraham Lincoln wisely noted, “The leading rule for the lawyer, as for the man of every calling, is diligence.” I venture to guess Ol’ Abe would agree this wisdom applies in a gender-neutral way.
Why did President Lincoln find diligence to be of such import? Furthermore, not just for lawyers but people of every calling. The inconspicuous, little word is indeed the very backbone of all vocations and as such, is at the very heart of my support for Jeff Wible as our next state senator.
A cursory review of the word diligence reveals a cadre of verbally powerful synonyms. Attentiveness, rigor, thoroughness and persistence are a few of the heavy hitters. Put those up beside a few others like care, attention and tenacity. Wowsers! It makes complete sense why President Lincoln found diligence to be at the foundation of personal and professional success. Understand diligence and you will understand that without it, none of us can maximize our potential and, as in the case of lawyering, its vacancy can have catastrophic outcomes in certain arenas.
I have known Jeff and the Wible family since boyhood. I have worked with and against Jeff Wible for over a decade in courtrooms, conference rooms and boardrooms — on the same side and often directly adverse. As a Christian, I own my faults and weaknesses, as I know Jeff does his as well. Rest assured that lack of diligence, lack of follow through, low tenacity, failure to pay attention to detail, and not being thorough are nowhere on his list. Sometimes to my chagrin, the man is as thorough, detailed and diligent as they come. A decision maker who follows through and follows up. Every time.
Whether due to his legal training or his “life’s learning,” Mr. Wible places a premium on his follow through and diligence. He has done so as a lawyer, as a candidate, and he will not lose that trait going to the Statehouse.
On the other hand, our current state Senator and LaGrange attorney, Susan Glick, has admittedly experienced ongoing struggles within her practice of law. Unfortunately, all of her admitted ethical violations are directly related to her failure to properly value diligence. Even more unfortunate is that it appears to be a decades-long pattern. Just a few weeks after the upcoming election will be the one-year anniversary of Ms. Glick’s release from the Indiana Supreme Court’s sanctioned “Attorney Probation.” A probationary period she successfully completed, allowing her to avoid the suspension of her license to practice law. The sanction came as a result of Ms. Glick’s admitting that she 1) failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness; 2) failed to keep a client reasonably informed about the status of a matter; 3) failed to comply promptly with a client’s reasonable request for information; and 4) failed to expedite litigation consistent with the interests of a client.
From 2010 to 2016, Ms. Glick failed to keep the co-executors of an estate reasonably informed about the status of the estate, despite repeated requests from one of the executors. She also admittedly failed to timely file income tax returns and inheritance tax returns on the estate. Under a separate count, Glick was also accused of failing to make reasonable efforts to expedite litigation in 21 delinquent estate cases. Between 1991 and 2014, Glick filed 21 separate estates in LaGrange County that had not been closed as of Oct. 24, 2016. Due to the lack of follow-through on those matters, Glick was required to submit evidence within 90 days of starting her probation of her progress on the several open estates and have all of them closed by the end of the probation term. A sign of a systemic professional lack of diligence to a very alarming degree.
When follow-through, tenacity, detail, and diligence are needed from our elected leaders now more than ever, I cannot — at least not in good consciousness — choose Sue Glick over Jeff Wible to lead the 13th in these tumultuous times.
J. Seth Tipton
Avilla
