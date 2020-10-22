To the editor:
This year, there is only one contested seat up for grabs — the commissioner's seat. This is our only contested race in DeKalb County, other than the school board.
I have known Kevin Heller since I was about 16 years old. Kevin was involved with Junior Achievement and came to DeKalb High School to teach us business and economics. Kevin had real-world experience in owning and operating multiple printing companies. After high school, we stayed in touch while I went through college, and after graduation when I entered the workforce. Kevin has always taken the time to answer a phone call or a message from me when I had a question about sales, business operations, or any advice that I needed at the time.
As you may remember, the school board had their open forum/debate where you were able to talk to both candidates and ask them your questions and let them know of your concerns. I wish we were able to do that for the County Commissioner’s race (the Young Professionals of DeKalb County even offered to host a meet the candidates forum), but unfortunately, Todd Sanderson declined. To me, that seems like a slap in the face to the voters of DeKalb County.
I will proudly be voting for Kevin Heller for DeKalb County Commissioner. If you have a question, ask him! He is an open book and will happily answer any questions or concerns you may have.
Logan Zuber
Auburn
