To the editor:
I want to give a different point of view from “The Letter to the Editor” from March 22, 2022.
First of all, Jim Banks represents this community with dignity and pride and he is tired of seeing the radical Left attack America’s heritage, tradition and fundamental freedom. He is leading this struggle to save the heart and soul of the America we know and love.
The Left is peddling trillions in new spending under the auspices of “infrastructure” which has nothing to do with infrastructure and everything to do with transforming America into a socialist utopia.
It has been proven time after time that the Biden administration is turning a blind eye about what is going on at the southern border. Nobody is just demonizing women and children fleeing to the U.S. but rather trying to stop a mass exodus into this country of millions of illegals which is strictly for the purpose of legalization in order to vote for the liberals.
People from all over the world are coming across the southern border unabated and being transported to cities all over the country mostly at night, men, women and children. Many are major felons including rapists, sex offenders, MS13 members, gangs, drug traffickers, cartels and others. Tons of deadly Chinese fentanyl is being brought in causing a big share of the drug overdose deaths in this country.
The border patrols are defenseless to stop the flow because they are taking orders directly from the White House. Now with Title 42 set to expire the flow is expected to increase from 8,000 to 18,000 illegals per day coming into this country and most of them we have no idea who they are and the present administration has no intention of stopping them. The country we know and love is being destroyed just for the sake of maintaining power.
Jim Banks’ statement about Joe Biden not being fit to be the president of the United States will not embolden anybody, everybody already knows it. The White House is continually correcting the major gaffs and false statements the president makes, some could cause big time repercussions for this country if not corrected in a timely manner.
All anyone has to do is look at the president’s approval ratings and the point becomes clear. And let's not forget the total botched withdrawal of Afghanistan, not because we left but because of the nightmare in which it was done. We left tens of billions worth of high tech weapons in our enemies' hands and it cost the lives of 13 of our fighting heroes because our commander in chief had no idea what he was doing.
While we’re at it, let's discuss the present oil prices. The Biden Administration is blaming the war in Ukraine for high oil prices. While this did increase prices the biggest reason is the Left’s war on oil and they’re actually trying to blame the oil companies because they won’t pump enough when at the same time they are blaming them for climate change. Now they’re begging them to pump more.
Heck, they’re trying to blame inflation on the war, how stupid do they think the people of this country are. The present administration’s policy of giving away money and not shutting off the printing presses are a big part of what is causing inflation. What else can they do?
It’s an election year and they have to blame someone else for all their failed policies. Crime in this country is at an all time high and most of it is in Democrat controlled cities. What’s the answer? Well, defund law enforcement, of course. And while we’re at it, let’s pay their bail like our vice president did, that way they can get back out on the street and burn down more buildings. These left-wing extremists want to restructure America into a Marxist nightmare.
In closing, let’s remember Jim Banks’ work reflects on this district with honor and pride and there’s no one that could represent us better than he.
Gery Meyer
Auburn
