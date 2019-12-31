Many people focus on resolutions for the entire new year — exercise more, eat better, get out of debt — seem to be the most popular.
But for many people it’s more realistic to focus on a resolution that is only for January.
And then on Jan. 31, the person can decide to continue the effort, modify the resolution or resume old habits.
We mention this one-month idea as a way to promote Dry January — a resolution to have no alcohol during the month of January.
The Dry January campaign was started in 2013 in England when 14 staff members at the magazine New Scientist teamed up with researchers at the Institute for Liver and Digestive Health at the University College London Medical School to investigate the possible benefits of Dry January.
The staff members considered themselves “normal” drinkers. They underwent baseline testing with blood samples, liver ultrasound scans and questionnaires. For the next five weeks, 10 of them stopped drinking and four drank their usual amounts.
The people who stopped drinking had lower levels of liver fat (which can be a precursor to liver damage), improved blood sugars and lower cholesterol than they did at the beginning of the month. They also reported improved sleep and concentration.
A 2015 study conducted in the United Kingdom and published in the journal Health Psychology found that people who participated in Dry January drank less often, had fewer drinks when they did drink and were drunk less often six months after Dry January was completed.
Dry January participants were also better able to refuse alcoholic drinks. These benefits were even seen in people who did not complete the whole month of Dry January.
The 2015 Health Psychology study found that 65 percent of people successfully completed the month of abstinence.
Excessive alcohol use is the third-leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Some health professionals have said they have not seen any benefit from a Dry January for moderate drinkers.
Moderate drinkers are generally thought of as:
• Women who drink no more than seven drinks per week;
• People older than 65 who drink no more than seven drinks a week;
• Men younger than 65 who have no more than 14 drinks per week.
But we think moderate drinkers might want to give Dry January a try.
Dr. Timothy Wilens, co-director for the Center for Addiction Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, recommends people participating in Dry January create a structured plan to avoid alcohol. What will they replace alcohol with? How will they fill their time?
In addition to saving money and reducing caloric intake, other benefits of reducing or eliminating alcohol use may be better sleep, more energy, a stronger immune system and reduced mental fog.
Information about alcohol-related problems and health is provided by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. More information can be found here: niaaa.nih.gov
Whether it's Dry January or another resolution, you may wish to consider the one month idea.
And then decide on Jan. 31 how you wish to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.