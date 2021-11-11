To the editor:
Why, oh why is there not a Goodwill Store in Kendallville?
We drive to Fort Wayne or Auburn to go to one.
I've seen empty stores there — winter time is even worse — and gas prices? We want to shop local and can't always do that.
Kendallville is big enough for one. I would like to know why. I have friends and family that want to know.
Phyllis Miller
Kendallville
