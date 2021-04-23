To the editor:
I would like to thank the following donors who have made DeKalb County's next official state historic marker possible: Sandra Arvin, Mayor Todd Fiandt and wife Victoria, City Planner Milton Otero and wife Tracy, Kent and Shelley Johnson. Aaron Smith, Garrett State Bank, Gretel Smith and City of Garrett.
This latest endeavor has been delayed for the past year due to the pandemic, but as of last week, the funds needed to send the bronze marker into production were sent to Indianapolis. This official interpretative panel will honor the life and work of stage and screen star John Bowersox, who went by the stage name John Bowers. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, His career on stage and film started while growing up in Garrett, and he would go on to become one of the most famed actors of his time. His depth of work transcended beyond Indiana and qualified him for consideration for an official state historic marker. The Indiana State Historical Bureau agreed and approved the application. The foundation is poured on Cowen Street near one of the Bowersox family properties in downtown Garrett and awaiting the delivery and dedication of the marker in the coming months.
The Bowersox marker represents the fifth such honor for DeKalb County in the past few years. Prior to that time, the county ranked toward the bottom of Indiana's 92 counties with Indiana state historic markers, but that has changed and has been a priority for me to change during my tenure as county historian. The other markers currently in the county honor the Spencerville Covered Bridge, the Auburn Automobile Company, the Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett, and Auburn author Will Cuppy.
Thank you again to the donors and supporters for the forthcoming Bowersox marker in Garrett. I hope to see you all at its dedication and unveiling in the very near future.
John Bry
DeKalb County Historian
