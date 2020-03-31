To the editor:
We are getting close to a bipartisan agreement to give our country support battling the COVID-19 outbreak.
Some figures of the allocations have been announced and will be voted on.
New York's governor and New York City's mayor are not happy with the $1 billion allocated to help their beloved state. Very understandable! People are suffering very badly, the numbers afflicted are very high and our fellow Americans need help now.
It would be a good opportunity for the NY governor, the NYC mayor, and our representatives in Washington to ask for a reassessment to the allocations within the Corona Support Package that do not directly relate to COVID-19 , and send more financial help to the suffering people and front line healthcare workers to ease their burden.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn
