90 years ago
• Through the efforts of Charles A. Davis, superintendent of the Kendallville city electric light department, and Guy Swartzlander, local jeweler, equipment has been installed at the city electric light plant to perfect the operation of electric clocks in this city. The equipment includes a regulator which tends to synchronize the electric current, necessary for the successful operation of electrically operated clocks. The equipment was installed about a week ago and tests have been satisfactory since that time, Mr. Swartzlander says. In the past the operation of electric clocks in this city has not been entirely successful due to the fluctuation of current.
