To the editor:
I would like to recommend Nora Schwartz, without reservations, for Auburn City Council-District 1. I had the privilege of teaching with Nora at DeKalb Middle School for five years as a colleague and co-teacher. Nora possessed qualities of a great leader through her connection to the youth, development of leaders, looking at things from a different perspective, challenging the status quo, and a relentless pursuit of improvement.
Within our Humanities class, Nora and myself took on the challenge of fusing Language Arts and Social Studies through project-based learning. We taught our standards through authentic projects and teaching students soft skills to help them not only in school but in the future. Nora connected with so many students in class. She was able to talk to kids about more than just the subject, she got to know people’s interests, so she could have a stronger influence with them. Within our Humanities class we taught kids how to work with others, develop leadership, and various forms of oral and written communication. All vital in present-day society.
We had a project where we read a book “A Long Walk to Water,” by Salva Dut. We studied how Sudan was plagued by civil war, malnutrition, and a lack of water resources. Salva Dut developed a program where people donate money to dig wells throughout Sudan. So, after our direct instruction, we developed a plan for kids to make crafts that would be sold at the Tri-Kappa Christmas Boutique. The money we collected was then sent to Salva Dut’s program to pay for a well in Africa. Our students were able to say they made a difference in the world through this unit of study. The students led most of the way with this unit, Nora helped them with planning for their craft and she initiated the partnership with Tri-Kappa. A great leader empowers those around them. This is just one example of Nora’s ability to lead. She involved everyone with the process, so that everyone had ownership.
These qualities make Nora a phenomenal candidate to represent Auburn District 1 City Council. As a City Council member she will include all stakeholders in decisions, think outside of the box, have a willingness to try new things, continue to build on past and future relationships to constantly improve our city, and therefore be a true representative for the city. Please give Nora a chance to bring her skills to Auburn City Council.
Brett Eltzroth
Auburn
