To the Editor:
I am very excited to introduce to you Noble County Pride (NCP), a new organization in Noble County. Our Mission Statement: Noble County Pride is working toward creating an inclusive future where all LGBTQIA+ people feel safe, valued, and comfortable within our county. We are building stronger relationships through Pride events that inspire, educate, and celebrate our diverse community.
NCP was started a little over a year ago by the Democratic Party of Noble County after we identified a need in the community that was not being addressed. Since then, we have worked to grow and establish ourselves in our flourishing county.
NCP is dedicated to promote equality and respect for all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. We are all inclusive and welcome individuals of all race/ethnicity, gender, culture, age, political affiliation, ability status, class, faith, and other social characteristics.
To meet us and learn more, stop by our booth at Noblepalooza on March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. And we’ve already started thinking about some fun, family friendly events for the upcoming months, including for Pride Month in June, so mark your calendars!
For more information about us and what we have planned, please check out our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/noblecountypride. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at noblecountypride@gmail.com. Hope to see you soon!
Ania Hornberger
Director of Noble County Pride
