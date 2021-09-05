90 years ago
• Forty-two years ago, Fred E. Whitford stepped into the Noble County Bank on its opening day and began work as a clerk. The bank was then located where the Guy Swartzlander jewelry store is now, 209 S. Main Street, and was privately owned, with the late Jacob Keller the first president. In 1890, the late A.M. Jacobs was made cashier and in 1892, Mr. Whitford was made assistant cashier, holding that position until 1916, when he resigned. Mr. Whitford made a little survey of Main Street today and finds that Archy Campbell is the only man doing business on the street who was in business here in 1889. Paul Klinkenberg is a close second, opening his drug store in June 1890. Main Street then didn’t look much as it does now — no paved streets, no sidewalks, no traffic signs, nor automobiles — just big wagons with horse teams, men with high-topped boots and women with calico dresses. There were no houses in the 200 block south, there were no street numbers then, south of the Sellers store on the west side or south of the bank on the east side.
