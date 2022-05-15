25 years ago
• It sounded like rumbling thunder followed by a loud screech, like metal scraping on metal. That’s how people on Kendallville’s east side described the sound of a train derailment. About 1:10 p.m., 12 cars on a westbound freight train passing through the city jumped the tracks about 100 yards east of the North Park Avenue railway crossing. No injuries were reported and the cars did not contain hazardous materials.
